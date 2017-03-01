Sons of the American Revolution chapter elects officers

EDWARDSVILLE — The Gen. George Rogers Clark Chapter Sons of the American Revolution held its annual awards dinner Feb. 23 at the First Christian Church.

Member and local historian Kevin Kaegy of Greenville presented a program on slavery and the Underground Railroad in Illinois.

The evening had three highlights. First was a standing ovation when Edwardsville resident Marvin Joseph (Joe) Hill received a pin recognizing his 30 years of membership. Hill has been an active member of the society since he joined, serving as chapter treasurer, chapter president and state treasurer.

The second highlight was a presentation honoring the chapter’s essay contest winner, Abbie Peterson, a senior at Staunton High School. Chapter chairman Eric Reelitz presented her with a certificate and a check for $200. Her essay has been submitted for competition at the state level.

The third highlight was the installation of officers for the next two years. Those elected were President Charles Dobias of Collinsville, Vice President Robert Ridenour of Dorsey, Treasurer Thomas Beavers of Edwardsville, Registrar Jim DeGroff of Troy, Chaplain Lloyd Schwarz of Glen Carbon and Secretary Roy Wehling of Edwardsville. State President Toby Chamberlain of Chatham installed the new officers.

The Gen. George Rogers Clark Chapter has been active in the area since its organization in February 1986. Chapter activities include sponsorship of a Little League team, honoring heroic deeds of first responders and brave citizens, recognizing Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets, recognizing outstanding American history teachers and Outstanding Citizens from high schools, participating in Wreaths Across America, honoring Eagle Scouts, and identifying and marking Revolutionary War patriot graves.

More information is available on the chapter website or by calling Jim DeGroff at (618) 667-8660.

http://ggrc-sar-il.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter