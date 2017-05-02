Sons of the American Revolution honors area high school students

× Expand Members of the General George Rogers Clark Chapter’s color guard pose with award recipients.

EDWARDSVILLE —The General George Rogers Clark Chapter, Illinois Society Sons of the American Revolution, recognized outstanding seniors from local high schools April 26 at First Christian Church.

Each student received a copy of the U.S. Constitution, the Outstanding Citizenship Lapel Pin and a certificate. The SAR Outstanding Citizenship award is presented to recognize the recipient’s furtherance of American citizenship principles. The student is nominated by the high school considering the student’s overall scholarship and citizenship.

The following students were recognized with SAR Outstanding Citizenship Awards: Triston A. Counts, Alton High School; Emily Klaas, Brussels High School; Cassidy N. Taylor, Bunker Hill High School; Wesley Klocke, Calhoun High School; Elizabeth Bland, Carrollton High School; Jaxsen Helmkamp, Civic Memorial High School; Zachary R. Otero, Collinsville High School; Brenden Allen, East Alton-Wood River High School; L. Max Hartman, Edwardsville High School; Hannah Doty, Gillespie High School; Johannah Comish, Highland High School; Brooke Ernst, Litchfield Senior High School; Karoline Lauritzen, Marquette Catholic High School; Braden Woolsey, Metro East Lutheran High School; Abigail Eve Labonte, Mount Olive High School; McKinzi Lyn Warnisher, Nokomis High School; Sydney Owsley, Roxana High School; and Jonathan Louis McEmery, Staunton High School. Additionally, Emily Klaas from Brussels High School received the chapter’s $500 scholarship. The scholarship was presented in honor of longtime member Charles Burgess, who passed away in 2016.

The students were nominated by their schools based on their dependability, cooperative spirit, leadership, service to their school and community, evidence of personal values and patriotism.

“The SAR has been instrumental in promoting the qualities of dependability, cooperation, leadership and patriotism in the community and nationwide for many years,” Chapter Chairman Harry Nelson said. “We are pleased to honor these outstanding students.”

Each recipient received a certificate and a pin from Nelson and Chapter President Marvin Meng.

Each year the chapter invites high schools in Madison, Jersey, Macoupin, Bond, Calhoun, Greene and Montgomery counties to selected one young man or woman from their senior class.

For more information, contact Jim DeGroff at (618) 667-8660.

