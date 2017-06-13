Sorority donates $2,000 to Meals on Wheels

ALTON — Delta Theta Tau Chapter President Vicki Graham of Kappa Omicron presented a $2,000 check to Deven Chavours, Meals on Wheels coordinator at Senior Services Plus.

The Kappa Omicron chapter has several fundraisers each year which allows this yearly Meals on Wheels donation to benefit local seniors.

The members also volunteer hundreds of hours each year to other local groups such as Community Hope Center, Girl Scouts, Roxana eighth-grade graduation dance, Oasis and more.

Delta Theta Tau Sorority Inc. is a national philanthropic women’s organization with chapters throughout the United States.

For information, contact Graham at vickigraham@charter.net.

