Soul sustenance

ALTON | The fourth annual Pietown Gospel Music Festival will once again bring the hills of Rock Spring Park to life with the sound of music Friday and Saturday, July 27-28.

The festival will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday on the park’s Upper Athletic Field.

“The coalition is so very pleased to provide this family-friendly event that really brings the community together,” Drug Free Alton Coalition President and event organizer Greg Gelzinnis said. “From the planning table to the support of our faith community partners, our diversity really shines. This year’s festival will truly provide food for the body and soul.”

The festival will showcase some of the best gospel and sacred music in the region. Friday’s lineup will feature the Clergy Band (made up of pastors from the Illinois Great Rivers Conference of the United Methodist Church), The Love Your Neighbor Project from the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon area, Calvary Baptist Church/Calvary Cares, and Friday’s finale will be the Riverbend Community Gospel Choir.

“Friday’s musical lineup is full of new groups for the festival and really sets the tone for the weekend,” entertainment committee member Brenda Lancaster said. “Music is a wonderful way to allow the community to come together and celebrate as a big family, and I couldn’t be more excited about this year’s musical lineup — there is something for everyone.”

The festival gets under way at 11 a.m. Saturday with crowd favorites from Springfield, Ill., The New Jerusalem Singers. Praise teams from Bread of Life Fellowship and Church of the Living God will be sprinkled in along with festival newcomers Jesse Prather and Committed II Christ and Rickey Meeks and One50. Paul Summers, First Calling, Terry McKinzie, Anointed One Praise Dancers, Nevr2L8 Praise Band, the Community Gospel Choir of St. Louis, Fred Church & The Spirituals will also take the stage throughout the day on Saturday. Entertainment schedule times can be found on the event’s website www.pietowngospelmuscfest.com under the artists tab. Saturday’s finale will feature local crowd favorite Picture This. Under the leadership of Dilbert Caldwell, Picture This features three vocalists, keys, percussion, drums, lead guitar and bass and they will be sharing sacred music to oldies with Motown sprinkled in that will have everyone on their feet.

“Our festival food lineup is going to be just as strong as the music,” vendor chairman Terry Steward said. “Along with last year’s vendors Heavenly Scent Popcorn, Team Honduras’ walking tacos, grilled corn and watermelon by the slice, Lulu’s shaved ice, and the United Methodist Men’s BBQ porksteaks, hot dogs, and brats, we’ve added Dot’s Kitchen’s famous meatball sandwiches, Tracy Harrel’s funnel cakes, Gina Shaw’s novelties, and Lovett’s award-winning snoots and rib tips. My mouth’s already watering and I can’t wait until Friday.”

Dr. Pepper soft drinks and water will also be available and all beverage proceeds support the festival. Gideons International – Alton Camp will also have a booth and will provide complimentary scriptures throughout the weekend.

Festival hours are 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. A special Kids Zone with inflatables and games is being provided by Abundant Life Community Church. Primary parking will be in the central parking lot (Candy Cane Village/Santa’s house area during Christmas Wonderland). Golf cart shuttles, compliments of The Rock golf course and Alton Diversion Program, will be provided from the parking lot for those needing assistance.

A special thank you is in order for this year’s Pietown Gospel Music Festival Producing Sponsors: AdVantage, Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service, Keurig/Dr. Pepper, Quality Buick, Cadillac, GMC, Halpin Music Company, Output Unlimited, Riverbender.com, WBGZ Radio, Widman Construction Company and our faith community partners from Abundant Life Community Church, Bread of Life Fellowship, Calvary Baptist/Calvary Cares, Church of the Living God, Community Christian Church, Greater St. James Baptist, Heartland Baptist Church and Main Street United Methodist Church. Special “technical assistance” for this year’s festival was provided by the Grandpa Gang. The committee also wishes to thank the city of Alton, Alton Fire Department and Alton Park and Recreation Department for their assistance and support.

For more information, contact Greg Gelzinnis at (618) 550-9291. The Drug Free Alton Coalition drugfreealton.com meets the third Thursday of the month at Castelli’s at 255 with networking from noon to 12:30 p.m. and a business meeting from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

