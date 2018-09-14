South Roxana benefit to help injured officer’s family

Brousseau

Friends in the community of South Roxana are recognizing a former five-year police veteran officer Lee Brousseau with a Night of Bingo Fundraiser to benefit his family to offset medical and family expenses as he recovers. Brousseau was involved in a tragic car crash on Jan. 25.

The benefit will start at 5 p.m. with bingo at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at the South Roxana Dads Club, 417 Roxana Ave. in South Roxana. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, which will include six bingo cards and daubers. Among the hundreds of raffle prizes are a two-day Branson, Mo., trip and shows, 50/50 drawing, special raffle games and more.

Pulled pork, desserts, soda, and beer will be available for purchase.

Tickets are available at the South Roxana Fire Department or from any firefighter, the South Roxana American Legion, South Roxana Dads Club or by calling (618) 254-1166 during the day or (618) 254-8187 in the evening.

Checks can be mailed to Friends of Lee Brousseau, 207 Melrose Ave., South Roxana, IL 62087.

