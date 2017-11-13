South Roxana clamps down on illegal dumping

× Expand dumpster A bricklayer deposits waste in this stock photo.

SOUTH ROXANA — The village is implementing new policies to prevent people from taking advantage of its commercial-size dumpsters, Project Manager and Police Chief Bob Coles said Nov. 13.

To prevent illegal dumping by commercial entities, landlords, and non-residents, the village is installing a gate with secure keycard access to three dumpsters. In a press release, Coles said the dumpsters were sometimes filled up twice per week by illegal dumping.

The rules include:

• Open to village of South Roxana residents only

• No share dumping for out-of-district residents (violation will result in banishment from the dumpster program; no warnings will be given)

• Photo ID and proof of residency required

• Each individual residence can obtain one dumping permit card per year (no duplicate cards will be issued)

• Two residential refuse and two yard waste dumps are allowed per calendar year

• Dumping at public works will be by permit only

• No salvaging

• No commercial dumping (includes businesses and landlords)

• Violators are subject to being barred from the program (see penalties below)

• The card must be presented to the water office prior to dumping. A receipt will be given to the resident that will be provided to a public works employee at the dump site.

• No dumping will be allowed without a receipt shown for that specific date to the public works employee.

The free dumping program is for residents only. One card will be issued per residence per year. This will allow for two residential and two yard waste dumpers per year.

The village will provide one fall curbside brush and large item pickup on the first Monday in October and one spring pickup the first Monday in April.

“The main thing to take away from this policy is it costs nothing to our residents; we still will pick up brush and large items twice a year for free,” Coles stated in the release.

He said residents will have to remember that the village will no longer allow people to throw large items or brush along roads or property, and they will be responsible for their own property. The ordinance officer will provide warnings to residents for the first month until they understand the program, Coles said.

“People used to dump couches, beds, and brush outside their house, expecting public works, which only has two employees, to come by and pick up their trash weekly,” Coles said. “We have had incidents where residents would have their family dump items in the ditch who did not live in town, so our village could pick it up.

“We do not have the manpower for this kind of behavior and it is being taken advantage of by certain people. I have spent many of my days helping public works, and the village needs to be able to better focus its manpower on more important tasks.”

Under this program, self-employed businesspeople will not be allowed to dump in the village dumpsters. Coles cited examples of yard waste and home remodeling. People who place brush or large items in the right of way or on public land outside of the scheduled pickup dates are subject to an village ordinance citation.

The gates will remained locked and inaccessible until Jan. 2, when the new policy will take effect.

“We appreciate your patience in this matter and at the beginning of the year, you can pick up your free dumping permit at the water office,” Coles said.

