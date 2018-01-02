South Roxana hires two new police officers

× Expand (From left) Vance Wilhelm of Bethalto is South Roxana’s newest part-time police officer; Damarre Smith will be the new full-time officer for the village.

SOUTH ROXANA — The South Roxana Police Department hired two new officers at the Jan. 2 board meeting.

Vance Wilhelm of Bethalto will be hired as a part-time police officer and will attend the part-time police academy in February.

Wilhelm is married to Kristen Wilhelm, a teacher in the Roxana School District. He works at Fire Safety in Wood River. He graduated from Franklin University with his bachelor’s in criminal justice. This will be his first law enforcement job. He previously did an internship with the Roxana Police Department.

Damarre Smith will be the new full-time officer for the village. Smith is finishing up his bachelor’s in criminal justice from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He is from the south side of Chicago and comes from a family of teachers. He does not have any previous law enforcement experience.

In a press release, Police Chief Bob Coles said the two new officers stood out from the other applicants. “Damarre will be the first African-American police officer to serve the village,” he said. “I want to make it very clear: Damarre did not get the job based on his race, but due to the positive impact I believe he will have on our community.”

The two will attend the academy together, Coles said.

“I think they will do a fantastic job for the police department and the community,” he said.

