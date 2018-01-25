South Roxana man dies in head-on crash with police car

The South Roxana Police Department responded to a fatal crash on Illinois 111 just south of New Poag Road at around 8:08 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, it was determined the driver of one of the vehicles involved was deceased. He is identified as Daniel Bell, 33, of the 900 block of Southard Place in South Roxana. The family has been notified about his death.

The second car involved was an on-duty Pontoon Beach police officer.

The officer received several injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis.

Because of the crash's severity, the investigation was turned over to Illinois State Police.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said in a press release that he was not identifying the officer out of respect for the officer’s family.

“I will say this officer is an outstanding person both in and out of the uniform,” Coles said. “I pray for his family and for a healthy recovery.

“I appreciate the massive response from all law enforcement agencies to assist in the traffic crash,” he said. “In the past two weeks, the village of South Roxana has had three residents involved in three separate fatal traffic crashes.

“I urge people to use some restraint when driving whether it be due to speed, phone distraction, or general lack of awareness. These incidents cannot be undone and families are changed forever within a blink of an eye.”

