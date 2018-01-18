South Roxana man killed in wrong-way I-255 crash

A three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Illinois 255 near Godfrey claimed the life of a 30-year-old South Roxana man.

According to an Illinois State Police District 11 press release, Marlon Burford was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Two other drivers in the crash, an unidentified 22-year-old Godfrey woman and Timothy Varble, 28, of Jerseyville, were taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. The woman was transported by helicopter with life-threatening injuries; Varble had serious injuries.

Police said the woman driver was traveling south in a 2010 Chrysler on I-255 in the northbound lane at 10:04 p.m. Burford was traveling north in a 1997 Pontiac Bonneville, in front of Varble’s Jeep Wranger, when Burford’s vehicle collided head-on with the woman’s vehicle.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

