South Roxana voters elect first woman mayor

South Roxana Police Chief and City Administrator Bob Coles on Tuesday congratulated Barbara Overton on becoming the village's first woman mayor.

"I wanted to thank the citizens for their support and in choosing what I feel is the best candidate to help move this village forward," Coles said in a press release. "I truly believe Mayor Overton has the best intentions in her heart. Mayor Overton would like to thank the citizens for entrusting her to represent South Roxana."

Overton is looking forward to a new beginning for South Roxana, Coles said. Her focus will be on attracting new business to the area along with trying to establish a stronger community involvement and ensure rental properties are kept up to code and safe.

"Mayor Overton and I will spend the next month in transition to line up the scope of projects and provide an overview of how to tackle the village's issues," Coles said.

