Southbound lanes of U.S. 67 to close today

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound lanes of U.S. 67 today and convert the northbound lanes to two-way traffic because of flooding.

According to the department’s website, U.S. 67 will have traffic running one lane in each direction from the Clark Bridge in Alton to Missouri 94 near West Alton, Mo.

The National Weather Service has predicted the Mississippi River at Alton will crest at 33.1 feet on Wednesday.

More information on St. Louis area road closures is available at gatewayguide.com.

Other area closures include the Brussels Ferry, Illinois 100 west of Illinois 3 to Illinois 16; and Marine-St. Jacob Road between Lake Rd and School House Road.

The following roads will open later today: Illinois 255 southbound exit ramp to State Street.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will continue monitoring state roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Flooding has or will require closure of state highways and ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers as well as creeks and streams.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East — as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures

apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter