Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis raises $1.75 million

EAST ALTON — The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis’ annual community campaign raised $1,750,337, surpassing its goal of $1.72 million.

Cindy Smalley, the division’s 2017 campaign chair and director of marketing and communications at Cope Plastics, announced the results at a victory celebration Nov. 19 at Argosy Casino in Alton.

“This is a great accomplishment for the Riverbend community because, most importantly, it represents investment into the communities where we work and live and investment in the lives of our neighbors in need,” Smalley said. “I would like to thank everyone who helped make our campaign a success for their support. You are making a big impact right here in the Riverbend.”

The division annually helps more than 180,000 people in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties and supports 38 local health and human service organizations.

On Nov. 8, United Way of Greater St. Louis co-chairs Michael Neidorff, chairman, president and CEO of Centene; and Mark Burkhart, managing principal of Burkhill Real Estate, announced the 2017 campaign raised a total of $75,650,000 in its 16-county region throughout Missouri and Illinois. More than 100,000 residents and 1,800 companies supported United Way, which helps one in three people throughout the region.

“Once again, the St. Louis region has been incredibly generous in coming together for United Way’s campaign and demonstrating the true concept of community — people helping people,” Neidorff said. “I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the St. Louis region for their dedication and support.”

For more information about United Way, visit HelpingPeople.org.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter