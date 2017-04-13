Space to grow

GRANITE CITY — When he was a boy growing up in Lynchburg, Va., Leland Melvin wanted to be a tennis player.

Those plans changed when he was working for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration during the 1990s.

“It was this moment when a friend of mine, while I was working at NASA, said, ‘Leland, you need to be an astronaut.’ I looked at him and said ‘yeah, right.’ He handed me an application and I didn’t fill it out,” Melvin said. “That same year, another friend got in (as an astronaut) and I thought ‘if NASA let that knucklehead become an astronaut, maybe I can too.’ So I applied the next year and I got in.”

Melvin became an astronaut in June 1998. After becoming a co-manager of NASA’s Educator Astronaut Program, he traveled across the country discussing space exploration with teachers and students and promoting the STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) program. He also flew two missions on the Space Shuttle Atlantis, retiring from NASA in 2014.

Melvin visited Granite City High School on March 29 and talked with a crowd of several hundred high school students from Granite City, Madison and Venice about his road to becoming an astronaut as well as encouraging them to stay focused, stay true to their dreams and never give up. The event was sponsored by the Mannie Jackson Center For The Humanities Foundation, an Edwardsville-based organization named after the chairman and owner of the Harlem Globetrotters.

“It was awesome to meet an astronaut and learn about space and other things outside the planet,” GCHS freshman Tramon Ellis said. “I hope to meet him again. It was fun meeting with him.”

Melvin is the only person drafted into the National Football League to have flown in space. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1986, but he pulled a hamstring during training camp and got released. He later tried out for the Dallas Cowboys, but he pulled his hamstring again, ending his professional football career.

Dr. Ed Hightower, executive director of the Mannie Jackson Center, said the students were captivated by Melvin’s insight and life experiences.

“It means so much to the young people to have role models such as astronaut Leland to let them know that it’s OK to fail,” he said. “It’s OK to make mistakes in life. What you have to do is to be able to pick yourself up and decide that you’re not going to make the same mistakes. You’re going to learn from those mistakes and you’re going to go on.”

Melvin said he wanted students to get involved in science, technology, mathematics and engineering.

“To have an opportunity to talk to these students here, it’s one of those things where this community has come together with the Mannie Jackson Center For The Humanities,” he said. “When we’re talking about humanities, we’re instilling education in science, technology and mathematics to give kids hands-on experience with opportunities like I had when I was a kid, when I blew up my mother’s living room with my chemistry set. That activated my brain and let me know that I can be a scientist.”

Melvin first got interested in tennis after Arthur Ashe, who won a Wimbledon title in 1975, made a visit to Lynchburg.

“Arthur Ashe was from Richmond, but he came to Lynchburg in the summer to train with Dr. Weldon Johnson, who was the first African-American doctor to integrate the local hospital,” he said. “I lived five blocks where Dr. Johnson trained Arthur Ashe. I remember my father telling me about his character. We actually lived in Dr. Johnson’s apartment when I was a young kid. So this connection with meeting Arthur Ashe and all of these things helped my journey.”’

Melvin went on to play football at the University of Richmond, where he is first on the school’s career list with 198 receptions for 2,669 yards. He graduated there with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1986.

He earned a master’s degree in materials science engineering from the University of Virginia in 1991. By that time, he was working at the NASA Langley Research Center in the area of nondestructive testing, creating optical fiber sensors for measuring damage in aerospace vehicles before becoming an astronaut.

Melvin is also an author. He wrote “Chasing Space: An Astronaut’s Story of Grit, Grace and Second Chances,” a memoir about his personal journey to becoming an astronaut, and it will be available for purchase May 23.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter