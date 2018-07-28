Speaker to discuss Illinois’ role in Lewis and Clark Expedition

EDWARDSVILLE | Brad Winn, site superintendent of the Lewis and Clark Historic Site, will be the featured speaker Sunday, Aug. 19, for a program on the Lewis and Clark encampment in Illinois. The program will begin at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 N. Main St.

Illinois was the “Point of Departure” on May 14, 1804, for the Lewis and Clark Expedition, which departed from the eastern banks of the Mississippi River at the Wood River confluence and began a 2 1/2-year journey to explore the Louisiana Territory and search for a passage to the Pacific Ocean. Illinois is often not considered part of the expedition, but the men spent more time in Illinois than any other state except North Dakota. Winn will retell this often-overlooked story.

This year, Madison County Historical Society’s programs are focusing on early Illinois history in recognition of the Illinois Bicentennial. The fifth program in the 2018 MCHS Speaker’s Series, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 7, will feature emeritus professor James Weingartner, whose topic will be Madison County and World War I.

Historical society programs are free and open to the public. Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The Madison County Historical Museum is closed for renovations. For information, call (618) 656-7569.

