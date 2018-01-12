Speakers, storytellers to host bicentennial events

EDWARDSVILLE — The Governor’s Office of the Illinois Bicentennial and Illinois Humanities on Friday announced a yearlong partnership: The Bicentennial Road Scholars Speakers Bureau. The announcement was made at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities.

This year’s edition of Illinois Humanities’ popular Road Scholars program will feature writers, folklorists, storytellers, musicians, living history actors and others who are being tapped to add historical flair to Illinois’ yearlong bicentennial celebration.

“We are honored to be associated with such a prestigious organization and to bring these historical discussions to citizens all across Illinois,” said Randy Dunn, Bicentennial Commission co-chair and president of the Southern Illinois University system. “Community groups, museums, libraries, schools and others can apply to bring these free admission presentations to their communities.”

Road Scholars participants Barbara Kay, Marlene Rivero and Dennis Stroughmatt were on hand for the announcement.

“In cooperation with the Illinois Bicentennial Commission and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, we are proud to devote this season of Road Scholars to exploration of Illinois history and culture,” Illinois Humanities Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre said. “Presenters who are sharing their talents with us this season will lead us on a fascinating journey through all the nooks and crannies of Illinois’ complex identity.”

A complete list of the 2018 Bicentennial Road Scholars and application to host a scholar can be found here.

