Speakers to share business updates at What’s Up Downtown

Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, What’s Up Downtown, will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new and existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

John Simmons, via video, sharing about renovation progress with the Grand Theatre and ideas for its future use

Russ Smith, sharing about the transformation of Elijah P’s Burgers & Brews into The Lovejoy Wedding & Event Center

Melissa Stewart, sharing about her new party planning business called Rated E Entertainment, 415 Ridge St.

Details will be shared for upcoming events and projects presented by Alton Main Street, such as:

Taste of Downtown Alton on Thursday at Argosy Casino

Tree Lighting on Friday at Lincoln-Douglas Square

Green Gift Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 24, at the YWCA of Alton

Small Business Saturday promotions

What’s Up Downtown is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, city officials, the Alton tourism bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts.

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the community’s quality of life, contact Executive Director Sara McGibany at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, visit www.DowntownAlton.com