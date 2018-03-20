Special enforcement period catches six traffic violators in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department completed the fourth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on March 19.

The specific overtime traffic enforcement details netted six traffic violation citations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol-related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of March 16-19, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of 2 driving under the influence traffic citations and 15 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Memorial Day holiday period.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter