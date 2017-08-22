Special enforcement period under way in Edwardsville

The Edwardsville Police Department is conducting a series of special traffic enforcement periods in an effort to curtail alcohol violations by motorists.

These enforcement periods are supported by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The purpose of the campaign is to reduce injuries and fatalities, emphasize the importance of obeying traffic laws, decrease costs associated with traffic citation fines, and decrease DUI costs to the public.

The sixth special enforcement period began Aug. 21 and will end Tuesday, Sept. 5. Officers on patrol will look for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speed laws and occupant protection violations.

A zero tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol-related violations, as well as seat belt and child safety restraint violations. Seat belt enforcement zones will also be operated at various locations during daytime hours throughout the enforcement period. The purpose of the seat belt enforcement zones will be to promote the use of occupant restraint devices, which save lives and prevent serious injuries to those involved in crashes.

