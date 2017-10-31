Special ISP patrols to return in November

The Illinois State Police plans to conduct special patrols in Madison and St. Clair counties in November.

The patrols will focus on violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol and other drugs, speeding and other dangerous driving, and compliance with safety belt and child safety seat laws.

“A roadside safety check is an effective tool for generating voluntary compliance by the motoring public,” an Illinois State Police press release states. “The potential to come across these checks encourages motorists to arrange designated drivers, keep their consumption of alcohol within the allowable limits, or not drive a motor vehicle after drinking. Safety checks are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.”

Across the country, an average of one alcohol-related traffic death occurs every 45 minutes. Alcohol and drug impairment are significant factors in more than 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

The patrols are funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

