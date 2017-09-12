Special Olympics Illinois athletes to compete in bowling

Families, volunteers and spectators are invited to cheer on Special Olympics athletes — men and women, boys and girls — as they compete in Southwestern Area 12 Bowling.

The competitions are scheduled for two consecutive Sundays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, at St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road in Fairview Heights. Each day begins at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies kicking off the competition.

Over the course of both event dates, 441 athletes representing 25 agencies from Area 12 will bowl in individual, doubles, and team competition. Area 12 includes Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, St. Clair and Washington counties.

Gold medal winners will qualify to advance to the Southern Sectional Bowling on Nov. 5 at St. Clair Bowl.

To volunteer for one of the three bowling dates, email swhitlatch@soill.org or call (618) 654-6680 to reach the Southern Regional Office at 1318 Mercantile Drive in Highland.

The Illinois Knights of Columbus, Law Enforcement Torch Run and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois are Official Partners of Special Olympics Illinois.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 19 sports for nearly 22,000 traditional athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 21,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support.

soill.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter