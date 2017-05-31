Special patrols net DUI arrests in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department completed the fifth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on May 30.

The specific overtime traffic enforcement details netted a total of 2 driving under the influence traffic citations and 44 other traffic violations. There was one alcohol-related crash that resulted in no injuries.

During the enforcement period of May 15-30, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of 3 DUI traffic citations and 78 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Independence Day period.

