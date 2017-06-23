Special patrols to begin in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department is conducting a series of special traffic enforcement periods in an effort to curtail alcohol violations by motorists.

These special enforcement periods are supported by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce crash injuries and fatalities, emphasize the importance of obeying traffic laws, reduce costs associated with traffic citation fines, and decrease DUI costs to the public.

The sixth special enforcement period will begin Monday, June 26, and end Sunday, July 9. Officers on patrol will look for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speeding laws and occupant protection violations.

A zero-tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol-related violations, as well as seat belt and child safety restraint violations. Seat belt enforcement zones will also be operated at various locations during daytime hours throughout the enforcement period. The purpose of the seat belt enforcement zones will be to promote the use of occupant restraint devices, which save lives and prevent serious injuries to those involved in motor vehicle crashes.

