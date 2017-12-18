Special police patrols to start today in Edwardsville

The Edwardsville Police Department will conduct a series of special traffic enforcement periods in an effort to curtail alcohol violations by motorists.

These special enforcement periods are supported by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce crash injuries and fatalities, emphasize the importance of obeying traffic laws, reduce costs associated with traffic citation fines, and reduce DUI costs to the public.

The third special enforcement period begins today and ends Jan. 2. Officers on patrol will look for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speed laws and occupant protection violations.

A zero-tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol-related violations, as well as seat belt and child safety restraint violations.

