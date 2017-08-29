Special traffic patrols to resume in September

× Expand Vladimir Arndt Getty Images/iStockphoto Handcuffs police Man hands in handcuffs.

Illinois State Police will conduct special patrols in September designed to apprehend impaired and dangerous, District 11 Commander Timothy Tyler said Tuesday.

The special details include Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, Nighttime Enforcement Patrols, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols and Roadside Safety Checks.

The enforcement campaign will focus on driving under the influence, seat belt and restraint violations, unsafe drivers, transporting open alcoholic beverages, and drivers with suspended or revoked licenses.

Safety belts are estimated to save over 16,000 lives each year. Over half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up, according to an Illinois State Police press release.

Across the country, an average of 1 alcohol-related traffic death occurs every 51 minutes, and alcohol and drug impairment remain significant factors in nearly 40 percent of fatal crashes in Illinois.

This Roadside Safety Checks are funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The grant is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

The other three initiatives are funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

