Specialist to share soil insights at Eckert’s

Agricultural producers, gardeners, native plant enthusiasts and others interested in pollinator and soil health are invited to a special Eat, Drink, and Grow Native! from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Eckert’s Country Store & Farms in Belleville.

This casual event, sponsored by Lewis and Clark Community College, Eckert’s and Grow Native!, will feature a short site tour, beer and wine tasting, appetizers and a presentation from Natural Resources Conservation Service Soil Health Specialist Doug Peterson.

To sustain its operations, Eckert’s relies on generations of farming know-how and practices that improve soil and pollinator health. Attendees will learn first-hand about soil health and its importance to raising healthy crops and attracting pollinators.

“We are very pleased to partner with the Grow Native! program on this event, and bring soil health expert Doug Peterson to the orchard so others can learn from him,” said Grow Native! Professional Member Angie Eckert of Eckert’s Country Store.

Peterson is an engaging speaker who will share insights on topics like the critical importance of soil health, agriculture and water quality, and will have his popular rainfall and soil health simulator on hand to demonstrate the power of healthy soil.

He teaches NRCS staff and agriculture producers throughout the Midwest about soil health, how it affects natural resource processes, and what type of management it will take to improve soil health, function and productivity.

Tickets are $20 and include appetizers and wine and beer tasting. Eckert’s will provide a tasting of two local wines and two local beers. A cash bar will also be available. Those interested can register online by July 30.

