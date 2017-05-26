Spina bifida group to benefit from golf scramble

GODFREY — Spina Bifida of Greater St. Louis will host its 15th annual charity golf scramble Saturday, June 10, at Rolling Hills Golf Course. All golfers are welcome to join this charitable event. The four-person scramble has a shotgun start at 1 p.m., and registration begins at noon.

Spina bifida is the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the United States. All funds raised are used locally to support families affected by spina bifida.

The cost of $80 per golfer or $320 per team covers 18 holes of golf with cart, beverages, lunch, catered dinner, hole in one and 3-putt contests. There will be a silent and oral auction of donated items during dinner. Prizes will be available for closest-to-the-line drives and closest to the pin for men and women, and for winners in each flight. Sponsorships are available from $50 to $500.

To donate an item for auction or for other questions, call Pam Abbott at (618) 972-3388.

REGISTRATION: advnews.link/SBGSLgolf