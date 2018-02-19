Spirit shines through stormy skies

Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske

A little rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm and excitement that continues all around Alton as the Small Business Revolution contest approaches its close. Shannon Walker, wife of Alton Mayor Brant Walker, pulled together an event over the weekend that came off in presidential style on Feb. 19, also known as Presidents Day.

To raise awareness about the importance of voting for Alton as the city vies for the top prize, Walker came up with the initial brainstorm behind this idea at about 1 p.m. Feb. 16. Once she had the idea formalized in her head, she contacted the local printing firm, LogoIt!, to see if they could help her out.

“I knew it was a long shot, but I called anyway," Walker said. "I talked with Casey at LogoIt!, who first reminded me that they are not open on the weekends. I was asking them not only to print the special t-shirts for today’s event, but to be open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday so that people could come in and purchase them before Monday’s event.”

Casey Hamberg with LogoIt! agreed to take on Walker’s request.

“All I can say now is thank God for LogoIt!, and thank God for Casey,” Walker said. “It was made even more phenomenal by having the opportunity to support a local small business.”

The event that would be where the shirts made their debut was to be a human support chain, forming along Alton’s Broadway from its western point at State Street Market, and hopefully reaching Fast Eddie’s Bon-Air on the eastern end.

Mother Nature tried to thwart the efforts of those who came out in the sometimes torrential rains to stand, cheer, chant and increase awareness of the importance of every vote cast until Feb. 20. Support was strong, as brave souls stood out in the downpour for about 10 minutes before finally conceding to the rain.

Alton had managed to stay at the top of the list of five communities vying for the win as of the time the human support chain formed, but staying on top to the end depends on everyone’s continued votes.

Before supporters made their way out in the rain to stand together streetside united, many had gathered at State Street Market in downtown Alton. Among them were locals and friends Lisa Schneider, Debbie Paynic, and Treva Swain.

When asked why they turned out to show their support, Schneider said, “This is a team effort,” to which Swain added, “It takes a village to raise a village.”

“How cool this is, to play a part in the Small Business Revolution and the contest, supporting Alton, Deluxe Corporation and Hulu, and all while Brant Walker is mayor,” Paynic said. “I knew we had to be here, to do this.”

If Alton proves to be the winner of the contest, the city will be featured on the show’s third season and receive a $500,000 downtown revitalization grant from Deluxe Corporation. Determination of the final winner from the list of the Top 5 will be through the most public votes gathered by the communities in the running.

Voting continues through Feb. 20 at the Small Business Revolution’s website, and anyone from anywhere can vote daily and show their support of #MyAlton.

