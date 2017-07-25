Splintered rings of time

Damaging storms with powerful winds left their marks throughout the region July 23.

Thousands of residents lost power, some for a day or more, and even more were left with strewn debris to clean up and property damage to repair.

The village of Godfrey saw more than its fair share of damage — significant rings of history were splintered and broken, then cast aside by Mother Nature at Lewis and Clark Community College’s main campus.

Trees were the most significant losses on campus. College President Dale Chapman previously noted the trees were first planted 150 to 200 years ago during the era of Benjamin Godfrey, the former sea captain and founder of an all-female seminary, Monticello College, that evolved into the Lewis and Clark campus of today.

Vice President of Administration Lori Artis took a walkabout Monday morning to assess the damage.

“We had one tree completely uprooted near the front stone wall (along Godfrey Road), but fortunately it didn’t damage the historic wall,” Artis said. “We had numerous trees that have lost limbs, some more extensive than others. The brunt of the storm damage is on what we call the Great Lawn in front of the historic Main Complex.”

Artis said an arborist will help administrators assess which trees can be trimmed and saved and which ones will have to be removed because of extensive damage.

“We take great pride in preserving the history of our campus, the home of the former Monticello College, and that includes the historically significant trees on campus,” Artis said.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to save many of them and will work on a plan to replace any trees we will have to remove completely,” she said.

Overall, the campus was spared significant building damage, Artis said. A few shingles were missing and the storm damaged outdoor lighting fixtures.

“But with all of the limbs scattered on the campus grounds, we are very fortunate that none of the downed trees or limbs damaged any structures,” she said. “It will take us a while to clean up.”

While some of the trees damaged were left with their centuries-old rings of time exposed, Artis, along with the college’s administrators, remains thankful for the campus team they have, equally dedicated to preserving its marks on history.

“We were very thankful to our maintenance crews and landscape staff who, along with our security department, were able to remove much of the tree limbs and debris from roadways and walkways yesterday,” she said. “We are now tasked with prioritizing the damage and determining where to start with the cleanup.”

