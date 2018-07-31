Sports exhibit opens at Wood River Museum

A section of the special exhibit room at the Wood River Museum, 40 West Ferguson, is now featuring a new sports display.

The exhibit features area sports memorabilia dating from the 1930s to the 1980s, including photos of the basketball teams coached by legendary Coach Chick Summers, who took several teams to the state finals, as well as baseball teams.

Photos on display include EAWR High School athletes who signed contracts with professional basketball and baseball teams, Alton Exchange “Players of Year” from Wood River, state title winners in various sports, and those who excelled in baseball, basketball, football, wrestling, track and field, and golf.

The exhibit will be on display through September from 1 until 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission is free.