Spring to bring heightened police presence on roads

Capt. Timothy Tyler, Illinois State Police District 11 commander, announced the Illinois State Police may conduct Roadside Safety Checks, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols, Nighttime Enforcement patrols and Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in St. Clair or Madison counties during April.

The four programs will focus on driving under the influence, seat belt and child restraint violations, open alcohol containers, motorists without a valid driver’s license and unsafe driving at night.

Across the country, an average of one alcohol-related traffic death occurs every 45 minutes. Alcohol and drug impairment are significant factors in more than 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Each year in Illinois, hundreds of lives are lost in alcohol-related crashes.

This special patrols receive funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

