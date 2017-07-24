St. Jacob man dies in one-car crash

A St. Jacob man died in a one-car crash Saturday near Pontoon Beach, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said in a press release Monday.

L. Wieda, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:20 p.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Diondra Horner. Wieda was ejected from a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria traveling west on Illinois 162 between Illinois 255 and Illinois 157 near Pontoon Beach.

autopsy conducted Sunday morning indicated he died as the result of blunt head and chest trauma. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs remains pending, and the Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon.

