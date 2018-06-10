St. Mary’s starts scholarship program in memory of school secretary

× Expand Christian Maag and Carolyn Fahnestock’s husband, Tom

ALTON | St. Mary’s Catholic School instituted a new scholarship program this past year, in honor of beloved school secretary the late Carolyn Fahnestock.

Her kindness was the stuff of legend, and Principal Judy Kulp wanted to do something to honor her legacy. The scholarship idea was brought forward by the Fahnestock family and funded by memorials to Carolyn and two additional school fundraisers. Kulp launched the Kinder Than Is Necessary program to determine a winner of the $1,000 scholarship.

During the year, teachers were asked to observe and document incidents of students being kind to others. Each time a teacher turned in a Kinder Than Is Necessary form, the student received a certificate noting the student’s kindness. At the end of the year, teachers were asked to nominate scholarship candidates.

Though many of the students were worthy of the scholarship, there could be only one winner. The teachers were unanimous in their enthusiasm for the first winner, Christian Maag. His name will be the first entry engraved on the Carolyn Fahnestock memorial plaque. True to his name, Christian consistently demonstrated ideals of kindness and will benefit not only from the scholarship, but also from the good will his exemplary behavior generates. Carolyn would be proud, according to the school.

It is the Fahnestock family’s intent to see this program continue well into the future.

