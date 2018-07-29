Stalled out on the recovery road

Since its start in November 2016, Gift of Voice has continued driving forward its mission. These days, however, it can’t accelerate to full speed without the community stepping on the gas pedal.

AJ French, the organization’s president, has started a GoFundMe to raise funds for a reliable vehicle and is reaching out to her friends and neighbors throughout the region to lend a hand.

“I think the thing that is most heartbreaking is that Gift of Voice is declining opportunities that we would otherwise accommodate if we had transportation,” French said. “For example, we were just recently invited to a suicide prevention event in Jacksonville and a re-entry summit at a correctional facility in northern Illinois.

“While many of our ongoing education classes are here in Madison County, we also occasionally work in other areas. There is also an opportunity for us to work with the organization Service Members, Veterans and their Families in Mount Vernon, which we cannot presently accommodate,” she added.

While the need for transportation is at the forefront of its needs, Gift of Voice has many other challenges to keep driving forward.

“People who benefit the most from Gift of Voice are people who live with mental health conditions, especially people living in the margins of life and on the fringe of society,” French said. “Persons who experience poverty and participate in public health care and human service programs are our brothers and sisters who we cannot but help love.But the entire community experiences a direct impact in the results that come from our services and programming.”

One such program is the Wellness Recovery Action Plan, or WRAP. Described as “a self-directed plan for succeeding in life,” it is especially designed for individuals on parole, probation and those waiting for a court date and grounded in the foundational principles of recovery. Its lessons teach wellness tools that are safe, simple and able to fit into any budget.

“Gift of Voice has graduated four WRAP classes since our inception, and we will graduate two more by the end of the year,” French said. “We are not able to schedule any future classes, however, until we have reliable transportation and funds to support organizational staffing.”

Those who complete the classes learn how to deal with everyday life, identify and manage stressors, and identify warning signs that may cause an individual to return to his or her addiction without help. All of the lessons are important for a recovering addict but are equally important for the community to learn and understand as well, French pointed out.

“Gift of Voice also has a pilot project ready to implement for individuals who have recently attempted suicide,” she said. “Frequently individuals who attempt to end their lives are admitted and discharged from a psychiatric hospital with no post-crisis support.

“Health and Hope, a suicide prevention curriculum written and facilitated by suicide attempt survivors, has been developed by Gift of Voice to help minimize suicide attempts and multiple hospitalizations,” she said. “This is another education program that will not be implemented without additional funding support, and the entire community can see how important such a program would be. “Hope and empowerment are powerful commodities which are not easily quantified,” she said of Gift of Voice’s impact. “The number of our trainings and attendance can easily be measured, but what can’t be measured is when someone says, ‘I was going to kill myself until I talked to you.’ What also can’t be measured is when someone begins to get excited when identifying reasons to live.

“Our work, it’s not about the programs. It’s about the people whose lives begin to transform. It’s not about helping. It’s about empowering,” she said.

Identifying need, community strengthening and mental health advocacy all are part of what the organization was created for. With a mission defined as “to train, empower and advocate for mental health of individuals, communities and churches,” Gift of Voice is a mental health training organization founded by French and catalyzed by her personal experiences.

The organization’s leadership includes individuals with personal and professional experience in mental health and related fields. It has a 12-member board of directors that collaboratively give a voice to those afflicted with mental health issues with many of them, like French, drawing from their own stories. Gift of Voice is partnering with Amare of Wood River to plan a Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Policy Forum fundraising event Monday, Oct. 1, at Greater Alton Church on East Airline Drive in East Alton. The morning will focus on suicide prevention and the afternoon will address the opioid epidemic.

Amare and Gift of Voice are two emerging organizations, both operated primarily by people in recovery. Amare focuses on addiction recovery through community service. Gift of Voice focuses on mental health and trauma recovery through education.

Among the list of confirmed speakers joining French at the Oct. 1 forum are:

Regina Crider, Youth and Family Peer Support Alliance Executive Director

Jason Thompson, US Veterans Foundation

Steve Nonn, Madison County coroner

Sara Howe, Illinois Association of Behavioral Health

Marvin Lindsey, Community Behavioral Health Association

Kyle Napp, Madison County Circuit Court judge

Diana Knaebe, Illinois Division of Mental Health director

Dani Kirby, Illinois Substance Use, Prevention and Recovery

State Rep. Monica Bristow

Chris Hoell, Department of Justice

Ty Bechel, Amare director

For more information, contact French at (618) 792-2049 or visit the website. To directly support the transportation funds drive, visit the Wheels4Life GoFundMe page created for the Edwardsville-based organization.

