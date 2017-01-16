ALTON – A rainy, overcast day with the threat of ice could not keep attendees from filling the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Alton for the 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King commemoration. The event was held this past Sunday afternoon and was hosted by the Alton branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Event program chairman Joe Williams said the event was intended to commemorate and honor the work of the late civil rights icon. “Martin Luther King preached non-violence,” explained Williams. “He set an example and gave us things we can do better than what we are doing.”

The commemoration was moderated by the Rev. Sheila Goins and included the Riverbend Community Choir, local government leaders, officers of the NAACP, featured speakers and members of the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church congregation. The theme for the event was “Stand Up And Be Counted – The Best Is Yet To Come.”

After scripture by the Rev. David Burger and an invocation by the Rev. Darrell J. McCrady, the church’s minister, Pastor John Buford offered welcoming remarks and NAACP Alton branch President Andy Hightower introduced the organization’s new officers.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker read a proclamation honoring the legendary civil rights leader and declaring Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 as Dr. Martin Luther King Day in Alton. “The theme for today is ‘Stand Up And Be Counted’,” he said. “What that means to me is for people to get involved.” He went on to explain one of the most important things people can do in commemoration of King is to vote.

Spirited gospel music by the Riverbend Community Choir provided an upbeat backdrop for the event as messages of hope and equality were shared by every presenter. A skit performed by members of the church congregation highlighted ideas for encouraging the community to recognize Martin Luther King Day.

The featured speaker of the afternoon was the Rev. Reginal A. Burrell. He explained to attendees that Martin Luther King’s original name was Michael and was changed early in his childhood because of his father’s respect and esteem for the teachings of the 15th century German priest Martin Luther. Burrell drew parallels between King’s name change so early in life and everyone’s symbolic need to “search for their name”.

“We are here to take the time to figure out who we are,” he said. “Sometimes it’s hard and we fall.” He said people need to, like King, stop talking about the people who have fallen and start helping them up.”

Burrell’s remarks were followed by the presentation of the Martin Luther King award for service to the community to Pastor Buford. Stevie Gray made the presentation, saying Buford demonstrated enthusiasm, commitment and sheer hard work. “He committed himself to finding answers,” Gray said. “He has set an example for others in his years of commitment to the ministry.”

Martin Luther King Day was observed this year on Monday, Jan. 16, commemorating the birthday of this champion of human rights. The national holiday, observed annually on the third Monday in January, was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 and first observed three years later.

