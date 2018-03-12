Stand up and cheer

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The senior class of the Granite City cheerleading team includes (from left) Atyanna Dixon, Krystle Marler, Ashlynn Merz, Jordan Hall, Madaleine Taylor, Emily Schulz, Perla Hermenegildo, and Brooke Hudson. Not pictured is Payton Tilson.

GRANITE CITY — The Granite City cheerleading team got a big round of applause during the Granite City Winter Sports Awards Ceremony on March 7.

The cheerleaders were honored by turning in an outstanding season this winter. Granite City finished fifth in the large varsity division of the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state competition, placed 10th at the IHSA sectional competition at Limestone High School and placed first in competitions in Waterloo, Alton, and Edwardsville.

“They worked so hard,” third-year Granite City coach Meagan Watkins said. “We’re in the gym three or four days a week practicing two hours a day and working on tumbling, working on stunts, working on jumps and working on our timing. We’re trying to be good, like everybody else. We’re trying to go for those Chicago teams, those top spots. There are big things for Granite City cheerleading.”

A large group of seniors helped the cheerleaders turn in a strong season. They are Atyanna Dixon, Jordan Hall, Perla Hermenegildo, Brooke Hudson, Krystle Marler, Ashlynn Merz, Emily Schulz, Madaleine Taylor, and Peyton Tilson.

“It’s quite the lineup, and they’re a bunch of strong cheerleaders,” Watkins said.

Most of the seniors competed with the cheerleading team all four years. Marler, Taylor, Merz, Tilson, Hall, and Hudson were on the varsity team when they were freshmen.

“We developed such a bond together, and I’m going to be really sad to leave them because I really think we’re the nine who were really dedicated since we blossomed throughout the years,” Schulz said. “I love them all so much.”

Granite City finished behind Oswego East, O’Fallon, Edwardsville and champion Carl Sandburg at the ICCA state competition Jan. 6-7 at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

“The fifth-place finish was awesome,” Watkins said. “We were hoping for more of a top four finish, but we will totally take that fifth place. They worked so hard and they’re only getting better every year, so we’re coming for the gold, that’s for sure.”

The Warriors finished with a score of 76.44 at the sectional competition Jan. 27 and came up five places short of qualifying for state. Joliet West, Plainfield North, Edwardsville, Oswego East and O’Fallon made up the top five.

“Getting in the top 10 was pretty sweet because normally we don’t do too hot,” Schulz said.

Hudson credits Watkins for the team’s success.

“Coach Watkins is a coach who pushes us and help us be the best we can be,” she said. “She’s hard on us sometimes, but she also knows when to have our fun moments as a team.”

Rounding out the varsity team are Danielle Bequette, Elena Schulz, Luci Bloome, Faith Brown, Taylor Pearson, Yanisha Nance, Brooke Parker, Regan Schur, Zoey Clark, Lexi Davis and Emma Basola. Jerica Haire is the manager.

“We will definitely be going into a learning year next year,” Watkins said. “We’ll just be bringing up a whole lot of freshmen and JV team members and working to be just as good as we are this year.”

