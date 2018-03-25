Standing as one

Photo courtesy of Bethalto School District Photo by Melissa Meske Photo courtesy of Bethalto School District Photo courtesy of Bethalto School District

The Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., ended the lives of its 17 victims. It forever altered the lives of the victim’s families and everyone in their community. The impact reached out, touching the nation and world.

But the tragedy did something perhaps even more profound. It forever changed the way they live. And in fact, it has changed the way they teach their students; it has changed the way those students learn. Students at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto took part in the March 14 nationwide observance, but they did so a bit differently than many neighboring schools. Rather than taking part in a potentially divisive walkout, the entire school came together in a ceremonial assembly that was a time for remembering, relating, and learning as well as a chance to begin healing and growing.

“Conversations leading to the idea had begun two weeks prior to the March 14 date,” Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin said. “A collaborative discussion took place between district administrators, the Bethalto Police Department, and Village Mayor Alan Winslow. We talked about different things, different approaches.

“We wanted to honor the victims, but also continue to talk about ways to learn and ways to grow,” Griffin added. “The idea was then taken to the students, to the different organizations here, and the students ran with the idea.”

Joining in a roundtable discussion on March 20 were seniors Max McCune and Emily Bloodworth, along with Griffin; speech, mass communications, and debate teacher Donnell Campbell; and English and psychology teacher Christiann Wiest.

They gathered to reflect on the March 14 student-led assembly at CM in lieu of a walkout, where students, staff and administrators joined together to commemorate the victims of the Feb. 14 shooting in Florida. They also discussed the continued dialogue and interactions in the days that followed the assembly.

“Mr. K (Principal Aaron Kilpatrick) started talking with the different people who are the leaders of different groups in our school,” senior Emily Bloodworth said. “He wanted to be sure every group was represented.”

Bloodworth said she represented students from band, for example, and fellow senior Max McCune represented the Student Council.

“These kids came from every part of our student body, and I think that was a good idea,” Campbell said. “Students from the freshman class on up were leading this.”

“There were 17 of us, representing different organizations, and we were all given a person who was a victim of the shooting,” McCune said. “We read their names and a description of them, along with their age. And there was a picture of them on the projector screen in the gym shown as we read. Then we took a moment of silence.”

A moment of silence was observed between each victim’s reading.

“We wore burgundy and silver that day,” which are Parkland’s school colors, Griffin said. Parkland and CM also share a school mascot with the eagle.

“The thing for me, it was seeing those pictures,” Campbell said. “The simple statements (about the victims). This student was going to go to college, or this student was the oldest of five children. It made it so real, and I think that was something that just added to the tone, seeing the pictures of the adults and the students.”

Bethalto Police Department Lt. Craig Welch, who also serves as the deputy chief, addressed the assembly following the remembrance ceremony.

“He talked about safety and what the police department is actively doing to prevent a shooting or a terrorist attack at our school,” McCune said.

Griffin said he also talked about “the little things we take for granted, like propping doors open. You can’t prop doors open.”

“I was impressed by how respectful everyone was,” Bloodworth said. “I’ve been in a lot of assemblies where people don’t listen, but at this one, there was silence. They were quiet and listening.”

“And when we returned to our classrooms, there was definitely continued discussion about what our country is facing. The kids voiced some real concerns,” Wiest said. “This definitely affects how you look at things, as a teacher or a student.”

“When it (the shooting) happened, we had a practice drill here afterward,” McCune said. “In years prior, in middle school and in high school, those have not been taken as seriously as they have been since it happened. The incident has really put into perspective things that were not taken seriously or were joked about in the past.”

Entering a classroom these days is even done differently, as teachers and students assess the perimeter and identify exits before taking their seats.

“The day after the shooting, when entering the band room — we meet in the auditorium, which might be one of the scariest places to be if there was an intruder because there’s probably 16 different ways to enter that room and we all have heavy instruments in our hands — we all started asking what do we do,” Bloodworth said. “We can’t run, we have these instruments in our hands and there’s music stands in our way. So we had to have a serious discussion about what we do if there’s an issue. And now we have a plan, but people are definitely looking at it all in a more analytical way.

“I think the assembly we had made it a lot more real to people,” Bloodworth added. “People tend to brush it off, thinking it won’t happen to them or that there’s only a shooting every couple of months. Or with the thousands of schools in America, it won’t ever happen to me. But when we saw all the pictures and we saw all the names, everyone connected with those kids, it made it more real, and it got our gears turning, thinking about ‘what if we’re next?’”

“In place of a walkout, I think it ended up being more powerful than we expected. Having something that everyone could be a part of, I think, had a bigger impact than we had realized,” Campbell said.

“It was a gymnasium with over 800 people in it, and you seriously could have heard a pin drop,” Griffin said.

