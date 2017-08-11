Standing on 100 years of faith

They may be small, but they still stand strong. Weathering many a storm with the strength of their united faith, the 50-plus membership at Alton’s Webster Temple Church of God in Christ has big plans to mark the church’s 100-year celebration.

Although church members plan to celebrate this milestone all year, they have an official observation planned for the weekend of Aug. 11-13. Special service times have been added to their regular worship schedule. Additional times of worship are at 7 p.m. Friday evening and Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., along with their regular Sunday morning service at 11:30 a.m.

Services will include guest pastors from the community and surrounding area. The guest speaker for the Sunday afternoon service will be Dr. Levi King Sr. of the Gateway Area Bible Fellowship Church. At each service, longstanding families within the church will be recognized by the pastor and membership, with families recognized as well at the Sunday morning service for their relatives who have shaped the church’s history.

A scholarship established in the memory of the Webster Temple’s longest-serving pastor, Bishop H.H. Webster, who served for 61 years, will be awarded at the Sunday morning service. Proclamations from the city of Alton and from the office of the Jurisdictional Bishop will also be read. The public is welcome to attend any of the services this weekend.

In addition to the weekend services, Webster Temple C.O.G.I.C. members and their families will also have the opportunity to enjoy a special fellowship dinner just for them on Saturday evening at the Hampton Inn.

Dr. Otis A. Eanes Sr. of East St. Louis will be the event’s keynote speaker, and a slide show will be presented featuring the church’s historical timeline, including both past and present members of the congregation. Special recognition will be given to longstanding Webster Temple members, and representatives of past leadership will share their historical reflections.

According to member Nancy Becoat, the church’s origin arose from the evangelistic work of a group of women in 1916 who lived in Alton but traveled to St. Louis for church worship.

“The Alton area had never heard of what was called a ‘holiness church’ at that time,” Becoat said. “The women held a street meeting, and it was at this meeting that many of the people were exposed to this new church which had been formed by Elder Charles Harrison Mason from Memphis, Tennessee, in 1907.”

The Church of God in Christ, a Pentecostal denomination, has grown from its small beginnings to more than 6 million members with churches in every state, and in more than 60 countries around the world, Becoat said. Alton’s Webster Temple has a small congregation, averaging 50 or so members today, but the congregation and leadership have full faith in its ability to grow and sustain.

The church’s cornerstone at 1100 Highland Ave. displays an origin date of 1917. Since it was installed, the physical structure has gone through changes. The original entrance faced Highland Avenue, but after remodeling work was completed, the main entrance was moved to face Webster Street, Becoat said. The lower level has been transformed into the youth church and gathering spot, and the current Ethyl Faye Webster fellowship hall will become the EFW Café this fall.

Adding more to the story of Webster Temple’s history, Becoat shared a timeline of pastorship. The first pastor was the Rev. J. C. Hollis, who began his service when the church was first organized.

“His tenure was very short, and the church came under the guardianship of Bishop William Roberts, who also pastored a church on the other side of town,” Becoat said.

Elder H. H. Webster was appointed pastor in 1928 and served for 61 years. Following his death in 1989, Elder George Lewis was appointed pastor in 1990 “and served until his homegoing in 2005,” Becoat said. Elder Albert J. Watson Sr. then became pastor, serving from 2006 until October 2015.

In January 2016, Elder Sancho Williams became pastor of the historic church, serving now as its leader in faith.

With an eye on the future, Becoat said the church has gone through renovations on the upper and lower levels.

“Through Elder Williams’ vision for the future, the church has also acquired nearby land as a foresight of growth,” she said.

Pastor Williams shared thoughts on the church’s spiritual future.

“Spiritually so, it is my goal as pastor to finish the renovation on the fellowship hall — to create a more conducive area for before, between and after service. Family and friends are our number one priority, and while inside the four walls, we will continue to empower, equip, and enhance them as we prepare for our lord and savior Jesus through the fundamentals of ministry. Future plans also include developing a stronger outreach, mission and evangelism program in Christ.”

As for some final thoughts in preparing for their 100-year celebration, Becoat said, “This church has been a beacon of light for the community. Its doors have been opened by many hands over the past 100 years. Some of those hands have gone on to begin pastoring their own churches. Our church consists of both young and seasoned members, with many of the early families still represented in today’s membership.”

“New life is being evidenced in the number of infants being born within our congregation,” she said. “This is a good sign for our church. It is the new life that will keep the legacy going for perhaps another 100 years.”

For more information about Webster Temple Church of God in Christ and its 100th anniversary celebration, call (618) 462-0353.

