Starlight, star bright … Starmite?

Cast members from "Starmites" strike a pose during a recent dress rehearsal.

With a cast and crew of roughly 60 students, the Alton Middle School theater arts department is in its final days of practice and preparations for the annual fall stage production.

Live on stage starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10, this talented group of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders will present the musical “Starmites” to audiences in the school’s auditorium. Tickets are $5 each for students with valid ID and $10 for adults.

AMS faculty member Paul Pitts heads up the theater arts department and will also direct this latest production. Pitts and his student actors are joined by assistant director Erin Meyer, stage manager Lori Sadler, costume and props director Alice Reif and set designer Jennifer Grassle.

“We do three productions a year: a one-act comedy or drama, a play or musical in the fall, and a musical in the spring,” Pitts said. “All rehearsals and auditions are held after school. We typically have 100 to 120 kids auditioning for cast roles alone. Then there are even more kids who want to be on the technical side of things. This is a very popular after-school activity with our students.

“We are excited to be bringing the musical ‘Starmites’ to our stage this fall,” Pitts added. “Audiences are going to love this one; it’s so different. For one thing, it’s about comic books.”

Written by Stuart Ross and Barry Keating, with music and lyrics by Keating, “Starmites” was originally produced off-Broadway from 1980 to 1989, and was nominated for a Tony Award in 1989.

The main character is Eleanor, a shy teenager who collects science fiction comic books. Eleanor imagines herself as a superhero in order to make it through each day and deal with what comes up in her teenage world. The action takes place on present-day Earth and in Innerspace.

In her fantasy, Eleanor becomes involved in the conflict between the evil Shak Graa and the Starmites, guardian angels of Innerspace. The Starmites believe Eleanor is pre-ordained to save the universe from destruction. Together, Eleanor and the Starmites seek to find The Cruelty, a powerful musical instrument, before it falls into the hands of Shak Graa.

A musical with a heavy 1980s vibe, Pitts said Starmites has “a great rock score.

“Starmites is a great production to showcase our students’ talent this year, as we have a significant amount of singing talent among our boys and this is a boy-heavy show,” Pitts said. “Each fall, the students put on either a play or a musical. For this fall, it was decided that they would present a musical because of all the prominent singing talents currently evidenced within our school.”

“This play really has something for everyone — theater enthusiasts, music lovers, comic book collectors, video gamers, science fiction lovers and those with fond memories of the era — it’s all here for you,” Pitts added.

Ticket proceeds will help to fund ongoing programming and production costs as well being applied to future activities.

The Alton Middle School Theater Arts is designed to educate students on developing acting, dancing, singing, technical design, costumes and theater marketing skills. The program provides opportunities for students to explore theater and musical theater.

“Our theater arts program exists to really educate these kids, not just for them to put on a show,” Pitts said. “We want to expose them to a variety of opportunities and we want to grow them into talented individuals. It’s my fourth year here, so I wanted to do something different this fall, something not really heard of or familiar.”

