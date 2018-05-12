State agency marks Older Americans Month

× Expand seniors, yoga

May is Older Americans Month in Illinois and the state’s Department on Aging is encouraging its more than 2.5 million older adults to “Engage at Every Age.”

That’s the theme of this year’s recognition, which emphasizes the importance of being active and involved, no matter where you are in life.

“You are never too old — or too young — to participate in activities that can enrich your physical, mental, and emotion well-being,” said Jean Bohnhoff, Director of IDoA. “I encourage our older adults to take advantage of resources and social programs throughout their communities — get out and do something new!”

Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued a proclamation to recognize older Americans’ contributions to Illinois’ history.

“Older Americans are the backbone of our society,” Rauner said. “They offer the wisdom and guidance that will lead us into the future. Their contributions will have a lasting imprint on Illinois’ history and Older Americans Month provides an opportunity for all of us to highlight those accomplishments.”

For more information about programs and services to assist older adults in Illinois, their families and caregivers, log on to the department website or call (800) 252-8966 (hearing impaired call 1-888-206-1327).

