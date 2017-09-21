State agency to update opioid website

ALTON — Continuing his efforts to combat the growing heroin epidemic, legislation supported by state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) directing the state to update its website about heroin and other opioids recently became law.

“The most effective way to address the opioid epidemic in communities across the state is

through prevention,” Beiser said. “This new website will be a one-stop shop for anyone looking for information about heroin. It will include information about the warning signs someone is using drugs, point people to resources and provide a list of treatment options.”

Beiser supported House Bill 3161, which requires the Department of Human Services to update its existing website about heroin and opioid abuse to better educate the public. The new information will include the warning signs of heroin and opioid addiction, tips for parents about how to talk about these drugs with their children, a list of places where someone can receive treatment, and a toll-free number people can call with questions about heroin abuse and treatment.

“To fight the heroin epidemic, every member of our community needs to be armed with the necessary information and tools,” Beiser said. “This new website puts everything they need at their fingertips.”

For information, contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

