State agency withdraws rules for senior care plan

A plan of the Illinois Department on Aging, or IDOA, to save the state hundreds of millions of dollars annually was formally halted after Democrats in the General Assembly removed funding for it.

The department said the Community Reinvestment Program, or CRP, would have addressed the needs of non-Medicaid seniors but only after making sure it’s cost-effective. Similar programs are in place in several other states. The department estimated that the plan would have saved the state more than $200 million annually in coming years.

The program was formally put on hiatus in late August when the department requested that the rule changes be withdrawn from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules’ consideration. The stalling of the program was official when Democrats passed a budget implementation plan in July that canceled funding for the proposal.

AARP Illinois said the CRP could have diminished the quality of life for 36,000 seniors. Associate State Director Lori Hendren said the plan focused too much on cost savings and not enough on quality of life.

“There was a prioritization of saving resources without taking the time to be able to see how it works,” she said. “CRP was just not the best step for addressing the safety and well-being of seniors.”

The proposed changes were fought by the Service Employees International Union’s health care division, whose members could have seen job losses in a streamlining of a system estimated to cost nearly $1 billion in just five years.

The IDOA instead formed a task force to find more options for cost savings in its programs that help keep seniors living as independently as possible.

“IDOA is working to safeguard the long-term viability and sustainability of the program by anticipating a growing baby boom generation that will soon be in greater need of services from the department,” the agency said in a statement.

Illinois News Network

