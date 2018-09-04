State fire marshal reminds students to practice safety

state fire marshal

September is Campus Fire Safety Month in Illinois and college students are encouraged to keep safety first as they head back for another year at Illinois colleges and universities.

The number of fires in dormitories, fraternities, and sororities reported to U.S. fire departments has been substantially higher in recent years. Ninety-two fatal fires have been documented on a college campus since January 2000, many occurred in Greek housing or in off-campus housing within three miles of the campus. Those fires claimed the lives of 132 people, according to the Center for Campus Fire Safety.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says keeping a few fire prevention tips in mind can increase safety.

• Look for fully sprinklered housing when choosing a dorm or off-campus housing

• Make sure you can hear the building alarm system when you are in your dorm room

• If you smoke, smoke outside and only where it is permitted.

• Make sure all sleeping rooms, and common areas have smoke alarms. For the best protection, all smoke alarms should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound.

• When cooking stay in the kitchen

• Test all smoke alarms monthly

• Never remove batteries from or disable the smoke alarm.

• Learn your building’s evacuation plan and practice all drills as if they were the real thing.

• If you live off campus, have a fire escape plan with two ways out of every room.

• When the smoke alarm or fire alarm sounds, get out of the building quickly and stay out.

• Check with your local fire department for any restrictions before using a barbecue grill, fire pit, or chimenea.

• Check your school’s rules before using electrical appliances in your room.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a proclamation for Campus Fire Safety Month. It’s part of a nationwide campaign run by Campus Firewatch, an online publication working to improve fire safety at schools and communities.

This is the 13th year that Illinois has participated in the campaign, which aims to raise fire awareness on campus and remind students to protect themselves from common fire hazards.

“Some students do not realize how quickly a fire can occur and most have not received fire safety education since elementary school,” Fire Marshal Matt Perez said. “Campus Fire Safety Month helps students realize that fires do happen in campus-related settings and aims to teach them about important steps they can take to protect themselves.”

More information and campus fire safety tips can be found on the OSFM website.

