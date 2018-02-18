State implements sexual harassment hotline

The Illinois Department of Human Rights announced the creation of a toll-free sexual harassment hotline to provide resources to the public, including referrals to counseling and legal services.

The hotline, and accompanying website, will also allow for the reporting of sexual harassment allegations in both private and public places of employment.

In establishing and maintaining the hotline, the department enlisted the support of The Chicago Lighthouse, which provides employment opportunities to the blind, visually impaired, disabled, and veteran communities. Staff at The Chicago Lighthouse were trained by the department on legal definitions of sexual harassment and resources available for reporting it, including filing of a charge of discrimination.

“This hotline will allow for a more centralized process for the public to find necessary resources and assistance in the filing of sexual harassment complaints,” IDHR Acting Director Janice Glenn said. “I am proud to establish this partnership with The Chicago Lighthouse to provide essential information to those who are facing sexual harassment. Through this service, our agency can better enforce laws that protect Illinois residents and prevent acts of sexual harassment.”

The Sexual Harassment Hotline Call Center can be reached Monday through Friday with the exception of state holidays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (877) 236-7703. By statute, all communications received by the department via the hotline or accompanying website are confidential and exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.

For information, visit illinois.gov/sexualharassment.

