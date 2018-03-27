State investigates reselling of burial plots in Wanda Cemetery

SOUTH ROXANA | An investigation is under way into complaints that burial plots are being resold at Wanda Cemetery, Police Chief Bob Coles stated in a press release Tuesday.

“It is not common practice for the South Roxana Police Department to provide information pertaining to an investigation,” Coles said. “After receiving multiple inquiries to this office about the Wanda Cemetery, I felt it was in the best interest of the public and media to provide this press release.”

The police department opened an investigation after receiving a complaint about the cemetery allegedly reselling already paid-for burial plots to multiple individuals over the past 10 years.

The victim of the complaint had allegedly not been notified by the cemetery when her paid-for lots had been resold more than five years ago. The only reason the victim discovered her lots had been resold was because of her husband’s death, Coles said.

The cemetery’s supervisors are cooperating with the investigation but did admit this has happened before and did not know how many more lots have been resold to multiple people, he said.

The cemetery at 915 Indiana Ave. has 6,000 plots. Its phone number is (618) 254-2007.

“I urge anyone who has purchased lots over the past 10 to 15 years from Wanda Cemetery to check their deeds and contact the cemetery to determine if their lots have been resold,” Coles said. “If your lots have been resold, notify the South Roxana Police Department.”

Coles said the Illinois Comptroller’s Office, which regulates cemeteries in Illinois, has received the complaint and investigative materials from the police department and is reviewing the case.

