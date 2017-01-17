State law focuses on childhood lead poisoning

× Expand drinking fountain

Attorney General Lisa Madigan this week highlighted a new law to protect children from lead-contaminated drinking water.

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday signed legislation initiated by Madigan and the Illinois Environmental Council in response to alarming levels of lead found in water in many Chicago and suburban school districts. Lead exposure can have serious lifelong developmental impacts on children.

Senate Bill 550, sponsored by Sen. Heather Steans and Rep. Sonya Harper, will require drinking water in Illinois schools and day cares to be tested for lead. The law addresses alarming statistics that show Illinois has one of the highest lead exposure rates in the country.

“Infants and young children exposed to lead can have serious and irreversible developmental problems,” Madigan said. “Ensuring that drinking water in Illinois schools and day cares will be tested for lead is an inexpensive way to immediately identify and stop lead exposure in young children that would otherwise cost families, schools and government much more. Many school districts in Illinois are already testing for lead in drinking water and have discovered alarmingly high rates of lead contamination.”

“This landmark new law is a critically important step toward protecting children from lead in our drinking water by allowing us to identify lead-contaminated water where children spend much of the day: schools and day cares,” said Jen Walling, executive director of the Illinois Environmental Council. “This is a step toward realizing our ultimate goal of removing lead from all Illinoisans’ drinking water.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no safe level of lead in drinking water. Children are particularly vulnerable to lead exposure, which can lead to irreversible brain damage and lifelong intellectual, emotional and behavioral consequences. The Illinois Department of Public Health has found that Illinois has rates of lead exposure significantly higher than the national average.

In the last year, some Illinois schools that have voluntarily tested drinking water for lead had alarming results. According to media reports, Chicago Public Schools tested approximately 12,000 water fountains and kitchen sinks in more than 500 schools and found elevated levels of lead in about 3 percent of the fixtures tested. Test results from other school districts, including Glenview and St. Charles, also revealed some drinking water sources with elevated lead levels.

The law requires that all schools built before 2000 with pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade classes test all water sources used for drinking or food preparation for lead. The law also requires certain day care facilities to test water sources for lead.

The law also requires an inventory be taken of all lead service lines in the state that pose the risk of increased lead exposure in drinking water. Additionally, the law will increase public notification of nearby water main construction projects that could impact water lines and increase the presence of lead in water.

The lead tests, which cost an average of $15 per drinking water sample, would provide schools and day care centers with the information needed to quickly take simple steps to protect children from lead exposure. For example, water fountains with elevated lead levels can be turned off or flushed to address the problem. In addition to allowing schools and day cares to protect children immediately, the test results would guide schools and day cares in formulating a plan to prevent high lead levels from reoccurring.

