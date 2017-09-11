State law expands definition of drug-induced homicide

ALTON — Legislation supported by state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) that would allow out-of-state drug dealers to be prosecuted when a death occurs in Illinois was recently signed into law.

“We need to be looking at ways to stop out-of-state drug dealers from coming into our state and selling illegal and harmful drugs,” Beiser said. “For many years, our local law enforcement has had no way to prosecute drug dealers from other states accountable for selling drugs to people in our community.”

Currently, suspected drug dealers can be charged with drug-induced homicide if they manufacture or deliver a controlled substance that results in another person’s death. However, this law does not apply to any individual who lives out of state. Beiser supported Senate Bill 639, which expands the offense of drug-induced homicide to include delivery of controlled substances in another state which resulted in the death that occurred in Illinois.

“We need every possible resource available to us to help fight the growing opioid epidemic,” Beiser said. “This legislation gives our law enforcement another tool to track down dangerous drug dealers and hold them accountable for their life-threatening actions.”

For more information, contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

Beiser calls on governor to sign legislation to help veterans

Beiser is calling on Gov. Bruce Rauner to sign legislation designed to provide veterans the resources they need after returning from active duty and to help prevent veteran suicide.

“Veterans have a big adjustment to make after they complete their service,” Beiser said. “While they are readjusting to civilian life, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to make sure that they have all of the resources they need to make this transition.”

To address many of the issues veterans face after coming back to home, Beiser sponsored House Bill 2647. This legislation is based on a report from the Veterans’ Suicide Taskforce to help the state better meet the needs of veterans returning to the state and reduce the number of veteran suicides. The legislation includes measures to increase funding for higher education and job training programs, encourage companies to hire veterans, create a peer-to-peer training program, connect veterans with one another and other resources designed for them and expand the use of therapy dogs. The measure also works to increase public awareness about the challenges facing veterans returning from the military.

“Nearly 20 veterans commit suicide every day,” Beiser said. “We cannot allow this to continue. We must quickly take action to do our part and provide veterans with all the support and resources they need. I urge Gov. Rauner to sign this legislation so we can better serve veterans in our community.”

