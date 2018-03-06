State lawmakers to host free property tax and utility bill event

× Expand utility bill

GRANITE CITY — State Reps. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey), Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville), and Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea) will partner with the Citizens Utility Board and Granite City Township Assessor Debra Grey to host a utility bill clinic and property appraisal assessment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at the Granite Township Center, 2060 Delmar Ave.

“This two-in-one event will help provide valuable information to residents across the Metro East,” Bristow said. “Not only will this help consumers to see if there are any ways they can save money on their utility bills, but they can also take a look at their property tax bills to ensure families are receiving any exemptions they are entitled to and not overpaying on their property taxes.”

This event is free and open to the public. Residents are asked to bring current copies of their property tax or utility bills if they would like them reviewed by an expert from the Citizens Utility Board or receive a property appraisal assessment. Space will be limited, so residents are encouraged to call (618) 465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

“To help local residents determine how they can cut down on their financial obligations, I’m co-hosting a clinic with state Reps. Katie Stuart and Monica Bristow that will teach taxpayers and consumers new practices to help them save their hard-earned dollars,” Hoffman said. “I encourage all residents with an interest in increasing their savings to attend, especially those living on fixed incomes.”

“I am glad that Reps. Bristow, Hoffman and I are able to host an event that has a two-fold impact on all who are able to attend,” Stuart said. “It is important that we host clinics where our families and constituents who are struggling to afford their property taxes or utility bills have access to the most up-to-date information on the many ways they may be able to save.”

Help for Oasis Women’s Center

Bristow also is partnering with the Oasis Women’s Center to collect supplies to help benefit their clients this month.

“The Oasis Women’s Center has helped numerous women with dependent children transition out of tough situations for years,” she said. “I believe it is important to recognize these services that exist within our community that assist our neighbors and friends, and the supplies collected will help clients with everyday tasks to help them get back on their feet.”

Bristow’s full-time constituent service office, 528 Henry St. in Alton, will collect donations through the end of March. The shelter needs cleaning supplies such as brooms, dustpans, toilet and scrub brushes, sponges, fabric cleaner and spray, disinfecting wipes, dishwashing liquid, bleach, air freshener, garbage bags, paper towels, rubber gloves, and microfiber cloths.

“Cleaning supplies are often items that are overlooked but very much needed due to their everyday use,” center Director Margarette Truschel said. “The first thing a client typically comes across when moving into a new home is having to clean up the place, so these items really help the women transition into their new home.”

For questions or for more information about any of these programs and events, contact Bristow’s full-time constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or emailing RepMBristow@gmail.com.

