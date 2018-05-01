State of the Air report gives St. Louis area counties low marks

× Expand traffic jam

If the latest data from the American Lung Association’s recently released State of the Air report is any indication of what to expect this year, the region once again needs to be prepared for a mix of conditions and the potential for many days of unhealthy ozone levels.

For the second consecutive year, the St. Louis region escaped being ranked among the top 25 most-polluted cities in the U.S., so there was some good news in the report. Unfortunately, while last year’s drop off the list was part of an overall trend in improved air quality nationwide, that is not the case with the most recent findings. The latest data reveals several counties in the St. Louis metro area still had multiple days when the air quality was unhealthy, especially for sensitive populations, and they weren’t alone.

Many cities across the nation experienced more days when ground level ozone reached unhealthy levels during the period measured by the report, a concerning trend attributed to record-setting heat. The number of people nationwide exposed to unhealthy levels of air pollution increased to almost 134 million, higher than the 125 million in the years covered by the 2017 report (2013 -2015). In all, more than 4 in 10 Americans are still living with unhealthy air, and residents of the St. Louis region are among them. Here’s a look at the latest rankings for ozone pollution across the region for counties in the non-attainment area included in the ALA report:

Missouri counties

Jefferson: D

St. Charles: F

St. Louis: F

City of St. Louis: C

Illinois counties

Jersey: D

Madison: F

St. Clair: C

“While it’s encouraging that the St. Louis region stayed off the list of the 25 most-polluted cities in the annual State of the Air report, the raw numbers clearly show we’re far from a clean bill of health for our region,” stated Susannah Fuchs, director of clean air for the American Lung Association in Missouri. “We urge area residents to continue to take concrete steps to reduce emissions, as these voluntary actions contribute to improved air quality conditions and better lung health for those living in the bi-state area.”

As the Clean Air Partnership resumes its daily air quality forecasts, it’s also ramping up seasonal outreach to educate residents on the health effects of air pollution and steps to keep air quality in the healthy range, which is especially important for children, senior citizens and the many individuals who suffer from respiratory disease. While weather conditions play a significant role in daily air quality, the transportation choices people make also have a significant effect on air quality. Whether it’s using transit or carpooling for the work or school commute, walking or biking more, combining errands into a single trip, or avoiding idling vehicles, simple steps can greatly impact the amount of ozone-forming emissions generated on any given day. These ozone-reducing practices are particularly important during the heat of summer when air quality conditions can be at their worst.

For those whose schedules or work locations prevent a more environmentally friendly commute, there are many other eco-friendly lifestyle changes they can consider to have a positive impact on air quality and improve lung health in the region. These changes include efforts to conserve energy, recycle, reduce waste and reuse items.

“Poor air quality is a problem that affects everyone in the St. Louis area, but its impact on those who are more sensitive to ozone pollution is particularly worrisome,” Fuchs said. “It’s important to keep these vulnerable individuals in mind and take action for cleaner air during the coming months when we’re at greater risk for higher levels of ozone pollution in our region.”

Residents are encouraged to visit the Clean Air Partnership’s website, where they can find a wealth of information on air quality, the health effects of poor air quality, and tips for doing their share for cleaner air. While on the site, individuals can also sign up to receive the daily forecast in their email inboxes via the Environmental Protection Agency’s EnviroFlash air quality alert system. Additional air quality information and the daily forecast can be accessed by liking the Clean Air Partnership on Facebook, or by following the organization on Twitter @gatewaycleanair. To access the American Lung Association’s 2018 State of the Air report, visit the website.

