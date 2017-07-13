State police to hold Meet the Employer workshop

COLLINSVILLE — Illinois State Police officials will hold a Meet the Employer workshop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Illinois Department of Employment Security, 1100 Eastport Plaza Drive.

The purpose of the workshop is to allow individuals an opportunity to learn about the qualifications for becoming an Illinois state trooper. Also, veterans who have been honorably discharged and awarded an Afghan or Iraqi Campaign medal automatically qualify to apply with the Illinois State Police. People interested in pursuing a career with the state police are encouraged to attend.

For more information about the workshop, contact Don Niebruegge, IDES Employment Security Specialist, at (618) 277-8938; or Special Agent Melissa Uhles at (618) 779-9668, or email Uhles at Melissa_Uhles@isp.state.il.us.

Those who plan on attending should RSVP to Uhles by Monday, July 17.

The workshop is not affiliated with the ISP Merit Board or the ISP hiring process. The workshop is sponsored by the ISP and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter