State reports case of Legionnaire's disease

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting one case of Legionnaire's disease in an Illinois resident.

Additional information about the resident, including his or her medical condition, is not available. IDPH is gathering information about the individual's recent travels to identify potential sources of exposure to the bacteria that causes Legionnaire's Disease. Several locations are being investigated, including the Capitol Complex and a hotel where the individual stayed during a January visit to Springfield.

Out of an abundance of caution, IDPH is providing this information to the public, given that water samples recently collected from the Capitol Complex tested positive for Legionella.

Legionella bacteria occur naturally in the environment. Water containing Legionella bacteria can be aerosolized through cooling towers, showers, hot tubs, and decorative fountains, and can cause illness when inhaled. Approximately 300 cases of Legionnaires' disease are reported across Illinois each year.

Legionnaires' disease usually begins with symptoms like high fever (102 to 105 degrees F), chills, muscle pain, and headache. Other symptoms may include cough (which may be dry or productive), shortness of breath, chest pain, or even gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea. The incubation period, the time between exposure and onset of illness, is up to 12 days.

